Social Care Scheduling Software

Yes; however, you’ll be missing out on some of Workforce.com’s best features. Workforce.com’s scheduling process was designed with ease of use in mind; as such, it is much faster to build and publish schedules in Workforce.com than it is in Excel. Creating schedules from scratch in Workforce.com eliminates the need to upload and reformat spreadsheets, and you’ll get to use customisable templates, drag-and-drop functionality, auto-scheduling, shift validations, and much more.