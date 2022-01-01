Workforce Management Software for Frontline Teams

Scheduling driven by actual labor insights.

Simplify employee scheduling, optimize labor costs across locations, and help managers make the right decisions in the moment.

Built for frontline teams.

  • Smart Scheduling
  • Workforce Visibility
  • Leading Indicators™
  • Payroll Integrations
  • HR Engagement
Smarter schedules based on demand.

With Workforce.com, revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best schedule. We make sure the right person is scheduled at the right time, automatically.

A 30,000 ft view withcustom BI reporting.

When frontline teams have the right software to make the best labor decisions, it's visible all the way up to the executive level. Workforce.com gives C-suite execs a bigger picture of ops, with real-time 'drill down' dashboards for metrics that matter most.

Reduce labor costs by between 4-11%.

Workforce.com Leading Indicators™ maps your labor costs to sales in real time. With this data, frontline managers are able to receive alerts on potential overtime, and stay ontop of SPLH. This proprietry feature suite delivers results from day one.

Payroll integrations that actually work.

Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our payroll integrations. Each integration has stringent testing, performance budgets, and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most: at 4pm on pay day.

Meet employees where they're at.

Retain employees and stay in the loop with workforce management software designed to increase employee engagement. Employees can swap shifts, manage their schedules, and provide live feedback all from their mobile phone.

Most HCM software offers a smorgasbord of tools, but their scheduling just feels off — it's 'one-size-fits-all', hard to use, and doesn't scale in the long run.

For 10 years we've given our undivided attention to building scheduling & attendance software for frontline teams with 200+ staff. We do one thing, and we do it well.

With custom BI reporting, demand-driven scheduling, and live labor cost insights, we help ops teams make decisions that actually improve the bottom line.

Workforce.com helps you reduce labor spend, and increase profitability across your business.

It's as simple as that.

We've been writing about better workforce management for years

Workforce Magazine
We help thousands of businesses through our software — we also research and write about workforce management. Workforce.com is built off years of research into compliance, automation, and productivity. Stay on top of issues affecting modern workforces, and start making better decisions.

Read the latest news or browse our ebooks

Businesses get more out of work using Workforce.com

Restaurants, hospitals, hotels, and franchises have all switched to Workforce.com to radically re-think employee schedules, labor costs, and time & attendance.

"Love being able to log in from anywhere and see who's there - when they came, when they left. I've never seen it before."

— Dickie O'Reilly, Managing Partner, Spyder

"For me it's a revolution. Implementation was very good, and in two weeks we have trained everyone to use the platform."

— Aerie Albaz, COO, Domino's Israel

"Each manager would probably have saved 2-3 hours a week. Wage costs have dropped."

— Natasha Laidler, MyHealth Medical Group

"We were using paper-based timesheets, which was a problem. Now it’s just streamlined."

— Myriam Freer, Pennwood Aged Care

"Freed up so much time for my leaders to actually focus on the projects that make us money and are better for the business."

— Chris Tankard, Culture & HR Manager, Ferguson Plarre

"We don’t have to get people involved when someone can’t make their shift. It basically allows us to automate it all."

— Jordan Grives, CEO, Fonebox

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

