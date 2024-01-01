Coming Soon

Manage HR & expenses
in one simple app.

Stop spending hours reconciling reimbursements and out-of-pocket expenses. The Workforce.com Expense Management Card allows you to track employee expenses, allocate budgets, and gain complete visibility into spending, all in real time.

Issue cards & eliminate out-of-pocket expenses.

Issue digital and physical spend cards for employees with one click. You'll eliminate out-of-pocket expenses and the need for re-imbursements, all while gaining visibility and financial reporting.

Enforce receipt uploads.

Employees are reminded immediately to upload a receipt in the app they also use for clocking in and accessing schedules. Just snap a photo of the receipt, and the app automatically extracts all the important information, including the shift it was worked on.

See labor and expense data
all in one place.

Leverage the location and cost center information you use for labor costs to reduce data maintenance and efficiently code expenses. No more duplication. Sync reconciled transactions into your accounting system and save hours every month end.

Eliminate fraud & set controllable budgets.

Get instant notifications when transactions are made, set budgets for individual employees or teams, block spending made off the clock. This ensures that employees are only making purchases that align with the work they do.

