Scheduling Software for Nursing Homes

Easily build schedules to meet your care coverage needs.

Never go understaffed again. With simple staff scheduling software, you can have optimal staffing levels for your nursing home or assisted living facility. And it’s easy to adjust to changing conditions like employee leave and shift swaps.

Book a call
Create free account

Take the guesswork out of labour forecasting.

  • Optimize your schedules according to historical data and see costs per team, per week, or per location in real time.

  • Equip frontline managers to make cost-saving decisions with wage costs shown in real-time.

  • Spot unnecessary overtime hours and adjust employee schedules quickly.

Fill open shifts and keep costs under control.

  • Choose to broadcast the shift to all available staff or offer it to select employees.

  • Get notified when an employee who offers to fill a shift is about to go into overtime.

  • See the cost of potential swaps and see to it that you stay within budget.

Get deeper insights with easy-to-generate reports.

  • Identify trends and potential issues in your operations using ready-made report templates. Or design your own reports around the metrics most important to you.

  • Use reporting insights to find the best times for employee training and development.

Ensure optimal staff coverage.

  • Whether it’s nurses, physical therapists, or administrative staff, set the optimal number of care employees in each shift.

  • Get accurate forecasts for staffing demands so you can plan and schedule, accordingly.

Integrate with your POS, payroll, and HR systems

Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

Book a call
Try Workforce.com today