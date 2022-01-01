Scheduling Software for Hotels & Hospitality

Keep service consistent with quick scheduling and labour forecasting.

Frontline managers shouldn’t be spending hours on schedule changes and admin work. Use live wage insights to make labour decisions before incurring spend, and quickly fill shifts as needed.

Take the guesswork out of labour forecasting.

  • Optimize your schedules according to historical data and see costs per team, per week, or per location in real time.

  • Equip frontline managers to make cost-saving decisions with wage costs shown in real-time.

  • Spot unnecessary overtime hours and adjust employee schedules quickly.

Fill open shifts and keep costs under control.

  • Choose to broadcast the shift to all available staff or offer it to select employees.

  • Get notified when an employee who offers to fill a shift is about to go into overtime.

  • See the cost of potential swaps and see to it that you stay within budget.

Get deeper insights with easy-to-generate reports.

  • Identify trends and potential issues in your operations using ready-made report templates. Or design your own reports around the metrics most important to you.

  • Use reporting insights to find the best times for employee training and development.

All in the palm of your hand.

Whether you need to replace unavailable staff, edit their shift times, or check who’s working where, the Employee Scheduling App has you covered.

  • Managers don’t have to be stuck in the back room. With their mobile devices, they can manage schedules, approve leaves, and offer shift swaps.

  • Certain schedules staying consistent over time? Create templates or simply copy and paste to succeeding weeks or periods.

Integrate with your POS, payroll, and HR systems

Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

