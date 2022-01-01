Scheduling Software for Hotels & Hospitality

Frontline managers shouldn’t be spending hours on schedule changes and admin work. Use live wage insights to make labour decisions before incurring spend, and quickly fill shifts as needed.
Optimize your schedules according to historical data and see costs per team, per week, or per location in real time.
Equip frontline managers to make cost-saving decisions with wage costs shown in real-time.
Spot unnecessary overtime hours and adjust employee schedules quickly.
Whether you need to replace unavailable staff, edit their shift times, or check who’s working where, the Employee Scheduling App has you covered.
Managers don’t have to be stuck in the back room. With their mobile devices, they can manage schedules, approve leaves, and offer shift swaps.
Certain schedules staying consistent over time? Create templates or simply copy and paste to succeeding weeks or periods.