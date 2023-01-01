Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Updating contracts throughout the employment lifecycle has never been so swift, simple & seamless for HR, managers and employees. Remove the paper, reduce the administration and deliver a unique and personalised experience for your employees.
Creating and editing contract templates
Adding pre-filled attributes, such as names and start dates, to speed up the process
Tracking employee acknowledgement for agreements
Storing the data, time, and more of when a contract was acknowledged