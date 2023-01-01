Contracts

ContractsReimagined

Updating contracts throughout the employment lifecycle has never been so swift, simple & seamless for HR, managers and employees. Remove the paper, reduce the administration and deliver a unique and personalised experience for your employees.

Contracts on
mobile app

Whether you're sending employment contracts, policy changes, or updates to regular work hours, keep it all together with our contracts feature! With this feature, managers can create the right contracts for the right employees at the right time. This functionality will assist with:

  • Creating and editing contract templates

  • Adding pre-filled attributes, such as names and start dates, to speed up the process

  • Tracking employee acknowledgement for agreements

  • Storing the data, time, and more of when a contract was acknowledged

