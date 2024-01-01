Start new employees off on the right foot with customisable training modules.
Trusted by over 10,000 businesses
As soon as recruits complete onboarding, they’ll have access to your library of training modules, resources, and policies. With the Workforce.com mobile app, training can be completed anywhere in the business.
Design a comprehensive training module that will get new staff on to the roster even faster via instructional videos to show exactly what's expected, questions to test staff's understanding, and manager sign-offs to ensure they can complete the task.
Common training scenarios are pre-populated in Workforce.com HR, helping you get new staff up to speed without the behind-the-scenes admin. Need something more specific to your business? Customise your own training templates and tailor them to the day-to-day tasks your staff will complete.
Whether standards have slipped or operations have changed, ensure all members of your team are on the same page. Reassign training modules within seconds, look back on results, and keep resources available for when your staff need them.
Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.
We work with you to determine a plan that best suits your business needs. Please visit our pricing page to request a quote.
Workforce.com is completely cloud-based, meaning you can use it to train emmployees from anywhere, on any device.
Because training comes as part of our HR module, you'll be able to ensure staff stay up to date with job expectations and processes specific to your business- all without the toggling between multiple vendors. You and your managers will be able to create and assign trainings, review, and confirm completion to help new employees quickly get educated on how to best do the job.
10-1,000 staff shift-based businesses in retail, hospitality, and care tend to use Workforce.com the most, but our system can accommodate nearly any use case.
Workforce.com streamlines everything you need for employee management as well as for HR and operations. You can recruit, onboard, and schedule employees all on Workforce.com. You can also manage performance, tasks, company equipment, safety, and more for all your operational and HR protocols. This means no more double-entry or messy integrations to deal with.
In Workforce.com, you can create digital trainings for onboarding new staff, upskilling existing employees, and specific scenarios such as first-day inductions, role-specific training (e.g., barista or retail assistant), management training, new product or menu familiarisation, fire safety, food safety, de-escalation training, and more!
Workforce.com integrates with a wide variety of human resources, CRM, POS, and payroll providers. You can easily import and export employee and candidate information via API, CSV, or SFTP.
In short, by finding the proper balance between employee and HR manager responsibility. The best HR platform should utilise self-service features and an intuitive design to reduce the amount of friction involved in HR processes and performing duties. Easily-managed HR data makes for simplified operations - which in turn makes workflows much easier for staff.