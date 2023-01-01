Implementation & Launch

Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
After choosing Workforce.com, you want to get things up and running - we get that. With our tried and tested methodology you’ll safely roll out while seeing an immediate return on investment.
We work with your team to collect all necessary employee, department, and pay configuration data needed to properly scope technical requirements and change management responsibilities.
Next, we quickly onboard a select number of locations with minimal interference, delivering immediate value and perfecting core features. Throughout this process we collect quantitative feedback that informs how we go about tailoring your larger-scale deployment.
With an implementation plan backed by real results, the final stage involves rolling out across your entire organization. After training frontline management and staff, the focus turns to continuous improvement through ongoing refinement and support.
Once implementation begins, you’ll start seeing immediate results. Our metrics-driven approach delivers real value incrementally and with speed, ensuring the features you invest in are working as they should, when you need them to be, as early as possible.
Your empowerment is our success. With a team of dedicated specialists at your back and access to training materials throughout implementation and beyond, you’ll hit all your initiatives and then some - we’re simply the tool that helps get you there.
“Workforce.com really is an extension of our internal teams. They've taken the time to understand our business, to ask those difficult questions, to understand how they can help and how they can grow with us.”
“I was so appreciative of how much effort Workforce.com put into making sure we were up and ready and ready to go. It was really no time at all.”
“The qualities that we look for in a partnership are intelligence, response, action, and innovation. Workforce has checked all those boxes and then some.”