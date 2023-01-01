Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Record, identify, and analyze skills across your workforce. Get an overview of staff strengths and weaknesses and optimise labour accordingly.
Create skills required for every team and score employees based on competency. Designate desired skill levels to paint a picture of where employees are untrained, competent, or experienced in critical aspects of their job. Building a skills library like this gives your organisation the foundation it needs to begin optimising how work gets done.
Break down strengths and weaknesses with a skills matrix for every employee. Quickly determine opportunities for training or outside recruitment to fulfill your labour needs. Bridging these gaps improves customer service and drives workplace efficiency.
Get a 30,000-foot view of your talent pool with reports on skill competency and assessment completion. Easily visualize at a large scale where your workforce excels, where they fall short, and where more training, hiring, or assessment is needed.
Use your skills matrix data to schedule best-fit staff for shifts that require that little somethin’ extra. Workforce.com makes it easy to build schedules optimised for skill competency as well as qualifications, wage cost savings, and more.
- Bryan Buccino, CEO, LIVunLtd
- Nicole Grube, HR Manager, Amenity Collective
To find out what will work best for your business, request a quote via our pricing page.
Talent management isn’t just about hiring and onboarding efficiently; it’s about taking stock of the talent you have to determine the talent you still need. Otherwise, you’ll be hiring blindly. Skills gap analysis and competency frameworks help you achieve this by identifying key areas where employees lack the skills needed to fulfill your labour needs. Effective talent management initiatives should seek to upskill and reskill employees before any moves are made to hire new talent.
Tracking skill set competency is essential for development plans in the long run. Without an accurate record of their strengths and weaknesses, management won’t know what key areas to focus on for training. Use skills tracking to clearly lay out where opportunities lie for job advancement.
Identifying where employees excel and fall short on job skills is a major part of how human resources manages performance. During a performance review, it helps to bring up an employee’s skill matrix to help them understand the exact areas where they need to improve in their job role.
Yes! You can add any type of license or certification to an employee’s profile in Workforce.com. Additionally, you can require certification to work specific shifts to ensure maximum labour compliance. The system automates who can be scheduled to work based on their certification status.
Mapping skill competency is particularly important in the healthcare industry. Facilities can track competency in things like patient interaction, medication management, infection prevention, and more.
Understanding an employee’s current skills and helping them further develop their competency boosts their job confidence, engages them in their role, and make them feel valued by management. So yes, if used effectively, adopting a cloud-based skills management system can go a long way in improving your retention rates.
Yes, Workforce.com integrates with a wide range of HRIS, payroll, and HCM systems. You can bulk import your staff directly into Workforce.com, including data like job descriptions, employee IDs, pay rates, start dates, leave balances, certifications, and more.
You can sign up for a free trial to explore it on your own, or, go ahead and book a demo with one of our specialists to get an in-depth overview covering the system’s full potential.
Hardly any! Workforce.com prides itself on being incredibly user-friendly, especially for frontline employees and managers. Skills matrices are easy to fill out and find in the system, and the reporting is incredibly intuitive for admins. Moreover, real-time mobile notifications make it easy to stay engaged and informed about how skills are developing across your organisation.