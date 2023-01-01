Workforce.com’s time-tracking system is what elevates your payroll process. We’ve designed our platform to focus on the end-to-end daily operations that come before payroll, like scheduling, time and attendance, and labor compliance. Staff fill out timesheets on a daily basis, either manually or via a time clock system. Managers are prompted to consistently approve these timesheets long before pay run starts. All discrepancies can be seen directly on every timesheet, like if someone worked more or fewer hours than scheduled. Payroll managers can quickly auto-approve timesheets that match scheduled hours, and they can isolate timesheets that require edits, quickly moving payroll along despite the errors.