Thousands of restaurants, hospitals, and franchises have switched to Workforce.com to save time scheduling, lower their labour costs, and sync daily timesheets to payroll. Here are their stories.
Workforce.com is the fastest-moving workforce management platform, and committed to delivering real results on the frontline.
With 55 testing sites and over 2,000 frontline workers across their entire state, COVIDCheck Colorado needed a workforce management platform fast, so they could effectively manage the distribution of tests and vaccines across the state.
We worked with the team to get core locations onboarded in the first two weeks, then inproved workflows while rolling out to the remaining sites. Within 6 weeks, all sites were set up, enabling the distribution of 300,000 vaccines, and 800,000 tests.
The Storm wanted to be able to staff based on demand, and efficiently handle shift replacements. Unfortunately, management had little control over tracking and reducing labor costs and they could not predict cash flow accurately.
We set up the team with our Live Wage Tracker, giving management the ability to control labor costs in real time, avoiding unnecessary overtime. Our shift replacement tools helped managers fill last minute vacant shifts with ease.
Greenforce found themselves struggling to efficiently fulfill labor requests, having to juggle variables like employee certifications, labor costs, and shift preferences. They also needed to benchmark labor spend against fixed retainers.
Working algside the team we created a custom invoicing report, allowing management to view the billing rate against their profit margin. Streamlined scheduling and attendance then empowered Greenforce to efficiently deploy workers.