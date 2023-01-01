Scheduling
Build weekly shift plans and schedule the right employees to cut down on labour costs, call-outs, and admin time.
Forecast sales, foot traffic, and economic trends to determine the number of shifts you’ll need to meet customer demand.
Break down demand by team and location, seeing for each the number of employees, kind of roles, and amount of shifts needed for proper coverage.
Get control of your labour budget with real-time insight on shift costs and sales.
Instantly build work schedules and populate shifts with machine learning that keeps your wage costs low and staffing levels accurate.
Create a variety of shift patterns and schedule templates to streamline your scheduling process.
Get the right people, in the right place, at the right time. Automatically account for unavailability, qualifications, and PTO.
Post open shifts for all available and qualified staff to pick up in case of last-minute call outs and no-shows.
Let employees request shift replacements from a mobile device with managerial approval.
Always know who’s right for a shift - Workforce.com shows conflicts with leave, unavailability, overtime, and existing shifts.
Automatically add state compliant meal and rest breaks to every shift.
Easily set specific start and end times for every scheduled break.
Get notifications whenever an employee misses a break, begins one late, or ends one early.
Approve shift swaps, find shift replacements, and check staffing levels all right from your phone with the Workforce.com mobile app on Android and IOS.
Keep staff updated on upcoming shifts, scheduling conflicts, and shift changes.
Include important notes and reminders for team members on any scheduled shift.
Save on labour costs without compromising productivity. Match your labour to forecasted demand, eliminating overstaffing issues and preventing unnecessary overtime.
Employee shift planning in seconds, not hours. Workforce.com’s AI and machine learning crunches numbers, plans shifts, and balances staffing levels so you don’t have to.
Get a complete view of your workforce with live insights and in-depth reporting in a single, user-friendly platform. View wage costs, labour hours, and attendance metrics for every shift across multiple teams and locations.
Schedule shifts with confidence. Prevent DOL penalties and class action lawsuits with software that automatically tracks meal breaks, overtime, qualifications, and work hours.
In under a year, the Amenity Collective reduced overtime by 50%
and admin work by 85%
— Dan Cohen, COO, Amenity Collective
Workforce.com improves workflow for both managers and frontline employees alike. The system cuts out hours of employee scheduling work typically done in Excel spreadsheets, letting managers easily create, edit, and distribute weekly shift schedules in seconds. For staff, they can use the Workforce.com app to complete shift trades, eliminating wasted time spent trying to find last-minute shift replacements.
Workforce.com shift planning is suitable for any business with over 20 hourly staff members. No matter the use case, Workforce.com fulfills every scheduling need.
Yes! Workforce.com’s shift planning seamlessly syncs with an employee time clock app. As staff clock in and out via a phone or tablet, Workforce.com automatically creates electronic timesheets. Moreover, managers can view labour hours in real-time and compare them directly to the hours they originally scheduled on every shift plan.
Yes, shift planning is a core part of workforce management alongside time tracking, leave management, staff scheduling, compliance, and labour forecasting.
No, Workforce.com’s shift planning is the best employee scheduling solution for all your business needs. As the only HCM designed for shift-based business, Workforce.com handles all aspects of hourly employee management, from scheduling, to attendance, to payroll.
Many industries benefit from cloud-based shift planning, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, and more.
Staff can plug in their unavailability to Workforce.com to make sure that they’re never scheduled for shifts during class, family duties, or any other personal obligations.
