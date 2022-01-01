Simplify employee scheduling, optimise labour costs across locations, and help managers make the right decisions in the moment.
With Workforce.com, revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best rota. We make sure the right person is scheduled at the right time, automatically.
When frontline teams have the right software to make the best labour decisions, it's visible all the way up to the executive level. Workforce.com gives C-suite execs a bigger picture of ops, with real-time 'drill down' dashboards for metrics that matter most.
Workforce.com Leading Indicators™ maps your labour costs to sales in real time. With this data, frontline managers are able to receive alerts on potential overtime, and stay ontop of SPLH. This proprietry feature suite delivers results from day one.
Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our payroll integrations. Each integration has stringent testing, performance budgets, and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most: at 4pm on pay day.
Retain employees and stay in the loop with workforce management software designed to increase employee engagement. Employees can swap shifts, manage their rotas, and provide live feedback all from their mobile phone.
Most HCM software offers a smorgasbord of tools, but their scheduling just feels off — it's 'one-size-fits-all', hard to use, and doesn't scale in the long run.
For 10 years we've given our undivided attention to building scheduling & attendance software for frontline teams. We do one thing, and we do it well.
With custom BI reporting, demand-driven scheduling, and live labour cost insights, we help operations teams make decisions that actually improve the bottom line.
Workforce.com helps you reduce labour spend, and increase profitability across your business.
It's as simple as that.
We help thousands of businesses through our software — we also research and write about workforce management. Workforce.com is built off years of research into compliance, automation, and productivity. Stay on top of issues affecting modern workforces, and start making better decisions.
Restaurants, hospitals, hotels, and franchises have all switched to Workforce.com to radically re-think employee rotas, labour costs, and time & attendance.
