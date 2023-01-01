Scheduling
Collect feedback via mobile app, automatically categorize issues, and develop an action plan to address issues before staff quit.
Get anonymous feedback from exit surveys whenever staff resign so you can see the real reason they're leaving. Identify turnover trends and fix the underlying issues causing them.
Regularly measure staff sentiment through pulse surveys and end-of-shift feedback. Uncover staffing and culture issues early before they snowball into employee turnover.
Sidestep email and send surveys through the Workforce.com app to get better participation rates. A larger pool of responses gives you richer engagement data to work with.
Give shoutouts to high-performing staff so they get recognition for their efforts, boosting morale and lowering turnover in the long run.
HRIS in the same system
It all comes down to internal communication. Staff can complete assessments about what did and didn’t go well after every shift, and managers can send out pulse surveys regarding specific topics. Human resource managers can then act on the employee feedback they receive, improving issues in burnout, company culture, and teamwork that could be affecting team member health and employee satisfaction.
Well, it depends on your use case and what you need. For shift-based businesses, Workforce.com is one of the best options to boost engagement. Unlike other platforms, it is designed with hourly employees in mind, so it prioritizes real-time feedback, actionable insights, continuous feedback, and customizable features while minimizing unnecessary software usage that can disrupt day-to-day workflow.
It’s vital that HR teams capture data on employee sentiment in order to stay on top of disengagement and burnout. If these negative feelings go unnoticed, turnover is bound to happen. By engaging your workforce with surveys, management will have the metrics they need to take steps to drill down on issues and improve retention.
While engagement focuses more on key features like employee engagement surveys and shift feedback, you can schedule performance reviews and track milestones with Workforce.com via the employee performance management module.
Yes, Workforce.com has a vast library of HRIS and payroll integrations to choose from. Simply import your staff list directly into Workforce.com to start using our employee engagement solution; no tedious data reentry is required!
Well, in the simplest of terms, a whole bunch. You can easily set up shift feedback questions to appear every time an employee clocks out of a shift. HR leaders receive automatic notifications regarding survey completion, shift feedback responses, and more. You can even tell where and when issues arise across your workforce based on team, location, and individual shifts.
Through things like surveys, employee rewards, wellness programs, incentives, and gamification, company values and culture can be improved company-wide throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Engaged staff are more likely to contribute positively to the workplace, in turn enhancing things like productivity, customer experience, and profitability.
Workforforce.com has a communications module where managers can send important announcements to locations, teams, and individual employees. You can even use the feature as a recognition platform, shouting out certain staff for a job well done.
Yes, Workforce.com is a fully cloud-based system that you can access online via any desktop or mobile device.
First, it takes benchmarking to see what companies with healthy cultures are doing. Then, it’s time to take action. Map out employee recognition programs, feedback loops, self-service requirements, and other initiatives you need to create a more efficient and engaged workforce. A good employee engagement program should fit seamlessly into your operations and should seek to improve the employee experience, not slow them down.
Engagement should begin as early as the onboarding process. Workforce.com is as much of an employee management platform as it is an employee experience platform – meaning every function serves to engage the employees throughout their employment lifecycle.