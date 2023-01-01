Eliminate over and under staffing

Scheduling
Cut down on high wage costs and poor customer service by scheduling the right number of staff at every minute of every shift.
Use external demand data like sales, foot traffic, and weather to determine the number of staff you’ll need for proper coverage. Forecasts like these help you match staffing levels to customer demand down to the minute for every role, minimizing wasteful labour spend and maximising customer satisfaction.
Track real time sales against staffing levels by role or location and notify managers when staffing ratios are breached. Adjust labour and shifts as needed and maintain your gross margins, even if your forecast falls through.
Automatically alert managers to no-shows, missed clock-outs, non-compliant breaks, and overtime so they can address staffing level issues quickly and keep labour costs low.
Alert available staff with push notifications whenever someone calls out, allowing them to claim vacant shifts in a single tap. Managers don't have to spend hours backfilling shifts, resulting in better staffing levels and better customer service.