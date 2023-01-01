Scheduling
Assign tasks to your work schedule, create recurring task checklists, and track work being completed in real-time.
Create tasks and assign to staff throughout the shift through the mobile app. That way you can make sure staff know what they need to do, even if they aren't within earshot.
Assign tasks and checklists to staff when creating schedules. It means you always know someone will take care of important recurring tasks every shift.
Require staff to upload photos or other proof to show a task has been completed. This transparency keeps staff accountable and managers in touch with what’s getting done.
Report on tasks by team, location, and task type so you know what's causing lower productivity. Pinpoint hidden bottlenecks hindering your operations and resolve them faster.
It’s pretty simple. Workforce.com is designed for shift-based workforces in retail, hospitality, food service, and healthcare. Nearly every other task management system isn’t. Platforms like ClickUp, ToDoist, Basecamp, Asana, Monday.com, and Trello are great for corporate office settings, but they truly aren’t optimized for the frontline worker. Workforce.com is the best task management software for hourly businesses because it combines scheduling, time tracking, and simple task management to ensure your staff gets everything done on their shift without spending all their time at a computer or desk.
Easily duplicate checklists, view live updates on your dashboard, receive push notifications, and implement daily processes and recurring tasks for every team member and location - no need for manual data reentry.
Yes, you can easily bring any data from other HRIS systems directly into Workforce.com by API or CSV import.
While anyone from a small business to a global enterprise can use Workforce.com, most of those using the platform range anywhere from 20-1,000 staff.
Yes, it comes on both IOS and Android and is free to download. It features an intuitive time clock feature alongside user-friendly scheduling, leave management, timesheet, and messaging features.
Yes! Workforce.com’s time clock feature is used by shift-based businesses to track employee time and pay throughout the day. It streamlines how and where staff clock in and out, completely automating the process and preventing manual timesheet errors. However, remember that the system is not necessarily meant for freelancers to track time for invoicing.
Yes, you can prioritize tasks by creating multiple sections for a checklist, and each section can have subtasks arranged in any order via drag-and-drop functionality. For instance, in a closing duties checklist, you could have a section titled “clean the bathrooms,” with “restock toilet paper,” “wipe toilet,” and “clean mirror” as subtasks.
Yes, you can view task progress completion percentages by location and team. You can also view reports on how many checklists have been filled out across the whole organization.
An agile task management platform helps both large and small teams improve time management and team collaboration in many ways. Providing staff with a clear list of tasks keeps them organized throughout the day, helping them visualize what needs to be done during their shift. Checking off to-do items also keeps assignees accountable, as managers can view progress throughout the day and at the end of every shift. Checklists have always been a tried and true collaboration tool for humans to stay productive - Workforce.com offers a fresh take on them.
Beyond team and individual tasks, you can also require staff to note scale, temperature, and out-of-stock log values in their task lists. Recording information like this helps you keep track of inventory levels and equipment requirements.
Not quite. Primarily shift-based, hourly workforces use Workforce.com for managing tasks. Your team’s tasks are typically recurring daily duties rather than long-term project tasks. So, you won’t find Kanban boards, project templates, workspaces, roadmaps, task dependencies, or Gantt charts in this platform - those features are part of project management software and are meant for complex project planning.
Workforce.com has offices located across the globe, so there will always be a customer support specialist on hand to help you out with any questions you might have regarding our task management features.
There is no free version of Workforce.com; the platform only has a paid plan. However, you may sign up for a free trial to see if the software works for your business.