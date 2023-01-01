It’s pretty simple. Workforce.com is designed for shift-based workforces in retail, hospitality, food service, and healthcare. Nearly every other task management system isn’t. Platforms like ClickUp, ToDoist, Basecamp, Asana, Monday.com, and Trello are great for corporate office settings, but they truly aren’t optimized for the frontline worker. Workforce.com is the best task management software for hourly businesses because it combines scheduling, time tracking, and simple task management to ensure your staff gets everything done on their shift without spending all their time at a computer or desk.