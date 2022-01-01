Businesses use Workforce.com because they want to make the right scheduling decisions before it costs them money. We help our customers reduce labour spend, and in turn increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.
Businesses wanted to focus on improving profitability, but so much of their time was spent on manual administrative work.
Payroll took hours every week. Tracking overtime spend across teams meant reaching out to locations, getting their actual attendance data, and manually collating it.
All this work and they were still looking at labour spend after it had happened. Was this helping them increase profitability? Nope. Here's what they said about it:
"Excel spreadsheets had inherent disadvantages, they were time consuming, not built to produce required reports and errors sometimes went unnoticed"
— Manchester Community College Disability Services
"Before we were using Workforce.com there was one roster, and every week it was the same. But our sales every week are not the same."
— Yousafi Syed, Store Manager, Domino’s Netherlands
Finally, customers have the scheduling & attendance platform they need to stay ahead of labour spend — all synced to payroll & HRIS.
"It just saves so much time. Payroll 8 years ago was a 3 or 4 day job, we can now move it through in hours."
— Manchester Community College Disability Services
"One of the big challenges they've solved is labour cost. Stores that use Workforce.com can save between 25-30 hours a week."
— Martin Steenks, Frachise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands
With Workforce.com, revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best rota. We make sure the right person is scheduled at the right time, automatically.
When frontline teams have the right software to make the best labour decisions, it's visible all the way up to the executive level. Workforce.com gives C-suite execs a bigger picture of ops, with real-time 'drill down' dashboards for metrics that matter most.
Frontline operations teams get better insights into a days work with Workforce.com. Real time clock-in data keeps mangers in the know, while ops teams can track predicted labour costs against what's happening on the ground.