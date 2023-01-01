Scheduling
Reduce HR’s workload by giving your employees an app where they can update personal details, check their schedules, access timesheets and PTO, and download W4s and paystubs.
Prevent delayed start dates and get staff up and running with seamless, cloud-based onboarding. New hires can easily submit direct deposit info, emergency contacts, and personal details right from their phone.
Balancing multiple profiles, portals, and apps is a big ask for employees and makes data collection a mess for HR managers. With Workforce.com, you can easily collect all the staff data you need for HRIS, scheduling, and payroll through a single, streamlined system.
Clock in, clock out, review - it’s that simple. Staff can check their timesheets on a daily basis to make sure their hours and pay accurately reflect what they worked, preventing errors before they ever reach payroll.
Time off and availability are synced with a dynamic scheduling system, meaning staff are never accidentally scheduled for shifts they can’t work. Automation like this prevents costly scheduling mistakes like no-shows and understaffed days.
Cut out the middleman and let staff make necessary changes to their own information without HR needing to do it for them; this keeps employee information up-to-date and lowers the number of support tickets human resources has to deal with.
To find out what will work best for your business, request a quote via our pricing page.
Employees don’t like feeling helpless. Give them more of a say in their employment and they’ll be much happier (and productive) for it. Self-scheduling functionality, access to timesheets, and easily accessible profiles are only a few examples of self-service measures that improve employee experience in the workplace. And the best part? It will take your HR department less time to complete all their administrative tasks with everything being delegated to employees.
Yes, they can use the app to clock in and out of shifts they are scheduled to work. Doing this automatically generates electronic timesheets where staff can see their hours worked and wages earned.
In short, they are great for boosting employee engagement and streamlining HR processes. By giving employees more autonomy in their workflows, they start to feel more valued, and in turn, empowered. At the same time, this increased autonomy at the end-user level reduces the amount of time HR professionals spend messing with things like personal data entry, time off requests, scheduling conflicts, and more.
Yes, you can integrate Workforce.com with any HRIS, HCM, payroll, or any other HR solution you currently use. Simply import your employee data directly into Workforce.com to start using the ESS portal.
Managing talent goes far beyond simply finding, hiring, and onboarding the right people. You need to promote initiatives to retain and empower your talent. A self-service module gives your talent what they need to do their jobs more effectively.
Employee records like phone numbers, bank details, emergency contacts, and personal info can all be updated in the Workforce.com app.