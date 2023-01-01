Our Vision

Running your shift-based workforce with technology designed for office workers may have sufficed in the past. After all, it was better than doing things manually – but things probably never felt right. Constant MacGyvering and manual workarounds to handle subpar scheduling, tedious timesheets, and prolongue pay runs result in a sluggish system, unresponsive to the last-minute chaos of shift work.

You can’t afford this kind of outdated approach to managing your workforce. Staffing shortages are becoming permanent, labor costs keep increasing, productivity is flat-lining, and labor laws are becoming increasingly complex.

Workforce.com got its start in Australia, home to the world’s highest minimum wage and most complex labor laws – meaning we’re battle-tested in the harshest labor environment and a sure bet when it comes to handling shift work.