The Customer shall perform the Customer Obligations in a timely manner. In particular, the Customer shall, and shall ensure that its Users shall:

use the Services in a professional and responsible way, and shall comply with all applicable Laws relating to its use or receipt of the Services;

use the Services only for the Customer's own internal business purposes, in the manner authorised by Workforce, and for no other purpose unless expressly provided otherwise in the Contract;

ensure that its Users are properly trained in the use of the Solution;

not:

intentionally or recklessly distribute Viruses;

upload or provide any materials which are obscene, offensive, or otherwise objectionable;

alter, disable, interfere with, or circumvent any aspect of the Services or the equipment used to provide the Services, including any of the security features of the Services, or do anything designed to affect their integrity or access to them;

test or reverse-engineer the Services in order to find limitations or vulnerabilities, or for any other reason;

reproduce, modify, decompile, reverse engineer, or prepare derivative works of the Services, or otherwise infringe any intellectual property rights in the Services;

perform any indexing, scraping, or data mining of the Services; or

infringe any person's privacy rights, intellectual property rights, or other rights in the course of its use of the Services;

promptly provide (with reasonable care and skill) such assistance, information, and cooperation as Workforce may reasonably request from time to time in order for Workforce to perform its obligations and ensure that all information and materials provided to Workforce is accurate, adequate, and complete;