Conduct 360 & 1:1 reviews, keep performance paper trails, and set action plans to boost performance.
Conduct 360 and 1:1 performance reviews easily with ready-to-go templates and keep them consistent with manager reminders. You'll be able to see wider performance patterns across teams and locations to address.
With attendance records, shift notes, and performance improvement plans, you get a complete record of staff performance. Never again face liability for wrongful termination due to an incomplete paper trail.
Create action plans for staff to address performance gaps and track progress; this way you know staff are getting better at their jobs and you aren't wasting performance reviews.
Track late arrivals and call outs over time with an attendance point system. That way you can identify wider attendance trends and address them to prevent short staffing.
Use recognition to give shoutouts to your top performers to increase their retention and boost morale for the whole company.
Performance management tools aren’t meant to be used for discipline. In fact, Workforce.com is more of an hourly employee engagement and development platform. It fits within shift-based workflows seamlessly so that reviewing and improving performance is easy, stress-free, and actually helpful. Use it to identify issues hindering an employee's growth, offer constructive feedback, reduce biases and discrimination, and reveal areas for career development.
Supervisors can choose to create performance review plans for any individual employee. Once an employee is selected, they can pick a date and time for the review. The employee is then notified of the scheduled review and it is added to their calendar. Managers can use the time to discuss performance metrics, development plans, skill competency, goal setting, and much more.
HR professionals can use performance reviews in conjunction with the skills management module in Workforce.com to better understand what kind of goals team members want to set for themselves. For instance, if an employee wants to improve their skill in customer service, they can track that skill over time, and managers can use review cycles to have a conversation and update that skill rating to determine how far along an employee is to achieving their goal.
Your HR team can use things like performance reports and annual reviews to communicate with an employee whether or not they are on track to take over a managerial position. Use these assessment opportunities to establish a plan for how top talent rises through the ranks of your company.
Yes, you can integrate Workforce.com with any HRIS, payroll, or people management system you currently use. Simply import your staff list directly into Workforce.com to start using the performance management tool, no tedious data reentry is required!
The performance management process is a great way for human resources to enhance employee development, which in turn improves their experience. Optimizing how, where, and when performance reviews occur goes a long way in making staff feel comfortable and truly valued at your company. Setting aside time to streamline how employee goals and needs are met keeps high-performing teams invested in what they are doing, and spurs low-performing teams to take action.
Yes, the Workforce.com app is free to download and can be used by employees to clock in and out, check their schedules, request time off, receive performance review updates, and review goal management objectives.
We’re glad you asked. In short, it’s designed first and foremost for hourly, shift-based workforces. Unlike platforms like Lattice, PerformYard, BambooHR, and ClearCompany, Workforce.com prioritizes an agile and streamlined approach to performance reviews - because hourly workers don’t have time to sit through constant, white-collar, performance meetings.