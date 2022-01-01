Workforce.com brings scheduling & attendance into one system that works for ops, HR, and management. Frontline tools help managers make scheduling decisions before incurring labour spend, and live data gives executives insight into their business ops.
With Workforce.com, revenue and shift data from previous weeks are used to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best rota. We make sure the right person is scheduled at the right time, automatically.
How it's better: When scheduling is done on paper or with traditional software, decisions are made by the scheduler without enough insight into operations. Workforce.com uses historical revenue and demand data to automatically create your rota optimised for hourly rates and availability.
When frontline teams have the right software to make the best labour decisions, it's visible all the way up to the executive level. Workforce.com gives C-suite execs a bigger picture of ops, with real-time 'drill down' dashboards for metrics that matter most.
How it's better: There's no use rolling out software on the ground if it isn't to going help you make decisions across the board. With Workforce.com execs can drill down into specific locations and regions, then pinpoint reasons for going beyond budget. Understaffing might be leading to overtime, and now you can actually see it.
Frontline operations teams get better insights into a days work with Workforce.com. Real time clock-in data keeps mangers in the know, while ops teams can track predicted labour costs against what's happening on the ground.
How it's better: If scheduling and attendance are managed separately, you won't have the data needed to make the right labour decisions. Workforce.com captures clockins with our mobile and kiosk apps, and gives ops teams live insights into whether they should call someone in, or send someone home, based on forecasted demand.
Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our payroll & HRIS integrations. Every integration has stringent testing, performance budgets, and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most: at 4pm on pay day.
How it's better: Workforce.com pushes employee fields across to your payroll system every 15 minutes, and makes it easy to sync timesheets at the end of the day. We offer best-of-breed scheduling, but we know payroll is the single source of truth.
Live insights for frontline teams, demand generated scheduling, and drill down reporting are what set us apart - but we've also got the basics covered.
Auto Scheduling
Manage labour costs, handle compliance, and auto-build schedules based on demand.
Time & Attendance
See wage costs in real-time, adjust staffing levels, and approve timesheets with ease.
Employee App
Replace unavailable staff, edit their shift times, or check who’s working where.
Communications
Be sure time-sensitive information makes it's way to the right teams and employees.
Payroll Integration
Integrate your existing systems to export workforce data, timesheets, and pay rates.
Staff Onboarding
Paperless onboarding for new hires, done through our app, all synced to payroll & HRIS.
learn more about time-off management, shift swaps, live wage tracker & other good stuff ->