Stop worrying about paperwork, payroll errors, and labour compliance. Start managing your workforce productivity and labour costs in real-time.
Workforce.com’s Time Clock App promotes employee accountability, prevents time theft, and ensures the integrity of employee attendance data.
No more paper timecards or expensive equipment. Staff clock in and out in the app with their IOS and Android devices.
Make sure the right worker is in the right shift, at the right place, at the right time with unique clock in/out passcodes, electronic photo verification, and GPS location data.
Workforce.com automatically records clock ins and clock outs to electronic timesheets.
Effective workforce management is about having complete oversight of your operations. Provide your managers with an attendance system that stays on top of employee productivity — all from a computer or mobile device.
Receive notifications when employees clock in and clock out, when employees are running late, and when they’re about to incur overtime costs.
Easily manage absences if a worker can’t make it to their shift. Offer the shift to other members of your team via shift swapping in the Workforce.com app.
Optimize workforce scheduling based on real-time sales and demand data.
Give and get immediate employee feedback with shift ratings in the Workforce.com app, so managers can resolve issues ASAP.
Rate employee performance after each shift. See by role and location where your teams perform best and where they need more training.
Employees clocking in earlier or later than the assigned time? Ask them why upon clocking in or out.
Prompt employees to provide feedback on what did and didn’t go well in each shift. Get insights on staffing levels, management, and more.
Verifying electronic timesheets and exporting them to your payroll software is straightforward and fast. We make it easy to keep your HRIS sowftware as the single source of truth.
Workforce.com integrates with today’s leading payroll systems, POS systems, and human resource platforms.
Timesheets that have been verified and match the rota are auto-approved, saving your managers time.
Export verified and approved timesheets to your payroll system with a single click.
Simplify labour compliance with accurate time logs and automatic management of employee rates.
Automatically rota paid and unpaid breaks that meet your policies and legal requirements.
Prevent over- or underpayment of staff to manage labour costs. The platform calculates the total hours worked, making computations simpler.
Accurate payroll, always. Automatically pay staff according to rates based on their respective locations. Even for employees working across multiple sites.
Appropriate staff attendance is key to effective workforce management. Our employee time tracking solution is easy to use yet filled with features for growing your business.
Equip managers to stay on top of labour costs, and make quick and informed decisions for optimizing staffing levels and operations.
Save on labour costs without compromising productivity. We make it easy to spot areas where you can potentially overspend.
Automate labour compliance with built in handling of paid and unpaid breaks. Quickly address potential violations or penalties.
See where employees are clocking in and out, aross multiple locations. Request feeedback after shifts for an accurate picture of what's happening on the ground.
Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.