Employee Rota Software

In so many ways. Here are a few: You can see wage costs in real-time and adjust staffing levels as needed. You can also stay on budget by viewing wage costs per team, per week, or per location. Moreover, demand-based scheduling helps you appropriately match scheduled labour to forecasted sales to ensure you are never over or understaffed. Finally, it helps you choose best-fit employees for shifts based on their hourly rates, qualifications, and overtime risk.