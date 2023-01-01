Employee Rota Software

Scheduling
Create fast and accurate rotas with templates,
staffing ratios, and shift swapping.
You can't control how many customers walk through the door, but you can decide
how many staff you schedule. That's why we built our rota software to prevent
unnecessary overtime, cut hidden overstaffing, and lower your labour costs.
Use drag-and-drop functionality and templates to build rotas in minutes. Immediately alert staff via push notifications when rotas go live, keeping everyone in the loop and saving hours of your managers’ time every week.
Forecast your scheduling needs without the guesswork using foot traffic, weather, and historical sales data. The more data you incorporate, the more accurate your rotas get – meaning less unnecessary overtime, fewer understaffed shifts, and zero unhappy customers.
Staffing ratios, staffing dashboards, and labour reports give you visibility into how well your managers follow operational procedures, ensuring every team and location consistently hits its performance goals.
Reduce the likelihood of call-outs by scheduling shifts to employee availability. When call-outs or no-shows do happen, let staff find their own replacements with Shift Swapping; this way, you avoid being short-staffed during busy shifts and reduce overtime costs from staff staying late.
“With Workforce.com, we’ve been able to reduce the time our staffers spend publishing rotas by 85% – that is a huge efficiency gain for our organization and for our employees.”
The best employee scheduling software makes it simple to create staff work schedules, fill shifts, see scheduling conflicts, distribute rotas, view time off, reconcile timesheets, manage shift changes, and improve team communication- all on a single, cloud-based platform. It allows you to dive deeper into your scheduling process with tools and data to help prevent time theft, optimize staffing levels, control labor costs, and align labor to forecasted demand.
In so many ways. Here are a few: You can see wage costs in real-time and adjust staffing levels as needed. You can also stay on budget by viewing wage costs per team, per week, or per location. Moreover, demand-based scheduling helps you appropriately match scheduled labour to forecasted sales to ensure you are never over or understaffed. Finally, it helps you choose best-fit employees for shifts based on their hourly rates, qualifications, and overtime risk.
To see sales data on your rota, Workforce.com integrates with your Point-of-Sale (POS) system. After importing all your sales data, our machine learning algorithm uses it to generate demand predictions up to four weeks out.
While small businesses and large enterprises use Workforce.com, our platform best suits shift-based organizations with 20-3,000 staff, primarily in retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Organizations with a large number of employees typically use Workforce.com’s all-in-one HCM package, as it gives managers more control over and deeper insight into their workforce management operations.
You can schedule as many employees as you need with Workforce.com. No matter the staff count, rest assured that we can handle it.
Yes! The Workforce.com employee scheduling app is available on all mobile devices. Team members can view their rota, drop shifts, pick up shifts, and request time off right from their phone.
Yes! We designed our software to streamline shift work for hourly employees; this means our software is accessible, intuitive, and highly user-friendly.
Workforce.com lets human resource managers broadcast announcements to locations and teams so that important training and policy information can reach the right people at the right time. Employees also receive alerts on time-sensitive scheduling updates such as open shift opportunities, call-outs, new schedules, and approved time off requests.
Check out these Ebooks & whitepapers on modern scheduling solutions, watch a webinar on how to optimize your staff scheduling, or read up on the latest employee scheduling tips and news here.
Absolutely. Even if you don’t use all of the scheduling features and shift management tools available to you, simply building schedules from scratch takes much less time than in Excel – in some cases, 80% less time. If user-friendly, fast, and easily distributable scheduling is important to you, you’ll want to ditch spreadsheets in no time.
Yes - in fact, it’s the most important integration you can have with a scheduling tool. Workforce.com has time tracking, scheduling and payroll software that all work in unison to perfectly schedule employee shifts and manage wage costs; this is essential for seeing absenteeism in real-time. With time clock data constantly feeding into the scheduling system, managers can actively track employee time from live clock-ins, compare scheduled vs. actual hours worked, and react appropriately to fill vacant shifts.