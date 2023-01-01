The only employee monitoring going on in Workforce.com is the tracking of work hours for timesheets. The system only uses GPS clock-in snapshots, meaning employee locations are only collected at the point of clock in/out and never continually throughout a shift. Since it’s not staff monitoring software, Workforce.com does not focus on things like project management, employee productivity, or task management. Instead, Workforce.com provides hard numbers on wage costs and labour hours so that managers can control productivity on the back end while empowering hourly workers on the front end.