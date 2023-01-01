Wage & Hour Automation Software

Stop under and over payments. Pay staff 5x faster.

Automatically calculate overtime, pay differentials, and tips on the timesheet before payroll.

Book a call
Get started

8,134 + reviews

Trusted by over 10,000 businesses

Calculate multiple overtime rates

  • Automatically calculate daily, weekly, and any other overtime rates on the timesheet before payoll. That way you aren't manually calculating pay as well as prevent under and over payments in payroll.

Stay compliant with minor laws

  • Set maximum work hours, prevent minors being scheduled for certain jobs, and restrict shift start and end times. All of this keeps your managers compliant with laws pertaining to younger workers.

Change rates based on location or role

  • Automatically calculate pay rates based on what location and role staff are scheduled for; that way you don't have to cross reference schedules and timesheets when calculating total pay.

.

Prevent Fair Workweek breaches

  • Publish schedules to staff phones, set minimum break time between shifts, and auction available shifts for staff to claim. Easily comply with Fair Workweek and never let the logistics keep you shortstaffed.

Split tips based on hours worked

  • Split tip pools based on hours worked within a team or location; this way you always pay tips correctly and keep staff happy by paying them fairly.

What's Included

  • Want to learn more about a specific feature?

    Get a demo

  • Overtime rates

    Minor Laws

    Location Based Pay

    Role Based Pay

    Tips split by hours worked

  • Fair workweek compliance

    Paid & unpaid breaks

    PTO

    Compliance Reporting

Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.

Book a call
Get started

Want to see it in action?

Get a demo