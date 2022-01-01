Build rotas, optimize your staffing levels, manage labour costs, and ensure labour compliance in one powerful employee scheduling solution.
Workforce.com integrates with your existing systems to capture data to create cost-effective rotas.
Optimize your rotas according to historical sales data to determine how many employees you need at a particular time, day, and location.
Create rota templates and apply them to an employee or team whenever you need them.
Equip managers to make informed decisions. They can see wage costs in real-time and adjust staffing levels as needed.
Stay on budget and see costs per team, per week, or per location in real time.
Avoid compliance risks. Account for labour laws in the scheduling process -- automatically.
Schedule employees according to their contract or type of employment.
Receive alerts of company policy or labour law violations before publishing rotas.
Include the required break times in each rota.
Spot unnecessary overtime hours and adjust employee rotas quickly before sending out to staff.
When employees aren’t able to work a shift, offer it to other staff to make sure it gets covered.
Managers can choose to broadcast an open shift to all available staff or offer it to select employees.
See costs shown against all potential swaps and stay in control of wage costs.
Inform your team of new work, rotas and any shift changes via the Workforce.com scheduling app, email, or SMS.
Use custom fields to include reminders and other valuable information about each shift.
Create reports based on key metrics such as shift count, shift costs, scheduled hours, wage as a % of revenue, sales per labour hour, and predicted sales.
Analyze employee scheduling data based on any duration, from an entire week to a specific day.
Reflect your organization hierarchy in the system and create reports across unlimited custom dimensions.
Staff scheduling is key to effective workforce management. Our employee scheduling solution is easy to use yet filled with features for growing your business.
Equip managers to build shifts, stay on top of labour costs, and make quick and informed decisions for optimizing staffing levels and operations.
Save on labour costs without compromising productivity. We make it easy to spot areas where you can potentially overspend.
Automate labour compliance when building work rotas. Quickly address potential violations or penalties when scheduling employees.
Avoid miscommunication by providing staff a single view of their rota. Notify them of new schedules, shift changes, and other important information.
— Aerie Elbaz, COO, Domino’s Israel
Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.