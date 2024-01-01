Job Descriptions

Waiter/Waitress

Here's a sample job description for a Waiter/Waitress that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Brief

The role of a Waiter/Waitress is to provide high-quality dining experiences for guests by taking orders, serving food and beverages, and ensuring customer satisfaction. This role requires excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

What Does a Waiter/Waitress Do?

A Waiter/Waitress greets customers, takes orders, serves food and drinks, and handles payments. They play a key role in creating a pleasant dining atmosphere and ensuring customers' needs are met throughout their meal.

Responsibilities

  • Greet customers as they enter the restaurant and guide them to their seats.
  • Present menus, explain menu items, and answer any questions customers may have.
  • Take food and beverage orders accurately and relay them to the kitchen and bar.
  • Serve food and drinks in a timely and courteous manner.
  • Check in with customers during their meal to ensure satisfaction and address any issues.
  • Process customer payments, including cash, credit card, or other methods.
  • Keep the dining area clean and orderly, including tables, chairs, and floors.
  • Follow safety and sanitation regulations to maintain a hygienic environment.
  • Assist with setting up and clearing tables, and ensure proper table settings.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven experience as a Waiter/Waitress or in a similar customer service role.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle stressful situations with poise.
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy when taking orders and processing payments.
  • Customer-oriented with a positive attitude.
  • Basic math skills for processing payments and making change.
  • Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or equivalent.
  • Previous experience in a restaurant or hospitality setting is preferred but not required.
  • Certification in food safety or similar training is beneficial.
  • On-the-job training provided by the restaurant may be required.

