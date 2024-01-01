Job Summary

A Room Attendant plays a crucial role in ensuring guest satisfaction by maintaining the cleanliness and comfort of guest rooms in hotels or other lodging facilities. This position involves cleaning and servicing guest rooms, replenishing supplies, and providing exceptional customer service. The ideal candidate will have strong attention to detail, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities

Cleaning and Maintenance

Clean and service guest rooms according to established standards and procedures.

Make beds, change linens, and replenish guest room supplies such as towels, toiletries, and amenities.

Dust and polish furniture, vacuum carpets, and clean windows, mirrors, and other surfaces.

Restocking and Supplies

Ensure all guest room supplies and amenities are fully stocked and replaced as needed.

Maintain inventory of cleaning supplies and report any shortages to the supervisor.

Replenish mini-bars, coffee makers, and other in-room appliances.

Guest Services

Respond to guest requests promptly and courteously, providing assistance as needed.

Report any maintenance issues, safety hazards, or room damage to the housekeeping supervisor.

Ensure guest rooms are ready for occupancy by conducting final checks.

General Duties

Follow safety and sanitation policies and procedures to ensure a clean and safe environment.

Maintain cleaning equipment and report any malfunctions to the supervisor.

Assist with laundry duties as needed, including washing, drying, and folding linens and towels.

Requirements and Skills

Knowledge of cleaning and sanitation standards and practices.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Strong attention to detail and ability to maintain high standards of cleanliness.

Good physical stamina and ability to lift heavy objects, stand, and walk for extended periods.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills to interact with guests and team members.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Education, Experience, and Certifications