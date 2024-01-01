Job Descriptions

|

Housekeeper

Here's a sample job description for a Housekeeper that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Brief

The Housekeeper role in our hospitality team involves maintaining cleanliness and order in various areas, ensuring a pleasant and comfortable environment for guests or clients. A Housekeeper must be detail-oriented, have strong time management skills, and demonstrate a commitment to quality service.

What Does a Housekeeper Do?

A Housekeeper is responsible for cleaning and maintaining rooms, public spaces, and other areas within a building or facility. This role plays a crucial part in creating a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, ensuring that areas are tidy and meet cleanliness standards.

Responsibilities

  • Clean and sanitize guest rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and common areas.
  • Dust, vacuum, sweep, mop, and polish floors and surfaces.
  • Change bed linens and make beds according to the required standards.
  • Replenish supplies such as toiletries, towels, and cleaning products.
  • Dispose of waste and replace trash liners.
  • Report any maintenance or repair issues to the appropriate department.
  • Ensure safety and security protocols are followed while cleaning and entering rooms.
  • Assist with laundry and ironing tasks as needed.
  • Adhere to health and safety regulations during cleaning tasks.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven experience as a Housekeeper, maid, or similar role in a hotel or residential setting.
  • Knowledge of cleaning equipment and techniques.
  • Strong organizational and time management skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Reliability and a strong work ethic.
  • Physical stamina and the ability to lift and carry heavy items.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or equivalent.
  • Previous experience in housekeeping or custodial roles is preferred but not required.
  • Training in occupational safety, sanitation, or chemical handling may be advantageous.

