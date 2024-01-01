Job Descriptions

Here's a sample job description for a Busser that you can use within your organization. Feel free to download and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Summary

A Busser plays a crucial role in a restaurant's smooth operation by ensuring tables are clean, organized, and properly set for new guests. They assist the waitstaff in maintaining a clean and welcoming environment and help facilitate a positive dining experience for all patrons.

Responsibilities

Table Maintenance

  • Clear dirty dishes, glasses, and utensils from tables.
  • Wipe down and sanitize tables, chairs, and booths.
  • Reset tables with clean linens, silverware, glassware, and condiments.

Support to Waitstaff

  • Assist servers with bringing food and beverages to tables.
  • Refill water glasses and provide additional table settings as needed.
  • Help carry large trays of food or beverages as required.

Restaurant Cleanliness

  • Sweep and mop floors around the dining area, bar, and kitchen.
  • Remove trash and recyclables from dining and kitchen areas.
  • Maintain cleanliness in restrooms and other public areas of the restaurant.

Customer Service

  • Greet and assist guests in a friendly and courteous manner.
  • Respond to customer inquiries and provide assistance as needed.
  • Collaborate with the restaurant team to ensure a high standard of customer service.

Stock and Supply Management

  • Monitor and replenish supply of clean dishes, glassware, and utensils.
  • Restock condiments, napkins, and other dining room supplies.
  • Assist with receiving and organizing restaurant supplies and inventory.

Requirements and Skills

  • Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
  • Strong attention to detail and cleanliness.
  • Good communication and teamwork skills.
  • Physical stamina to stand, walk, and carry items for extended periods.
  • Customer service orientation and a positive attitude.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • Previous experience in a restaurant setting is beneficial.
  • Food Handler's certification may be required depending on local regulations.

