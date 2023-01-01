Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Make managing payroll quick and easy with employee timesheets sent straight to Zucchetti.
From timesheets across multiple locations, to leave management & labour laws, there’s lots involved in payroll that isn't handled by payroll systems. Workforce.com does the heavy lifting for scheduling & attendance, then pushes timesheets to Zucchetti when it's time for payroll.
For every single shift, Workforce.com calculates the cost of the shift based on labour laws, overtime, and other rules in your jurisdiction. There's no manual data entry, and no human errors. All costs are exported to Zucchetti as expenses for review.
Approving leave and updating balances is a headache when everything lives in yet another system. With Workforce.com, leave, timesheets, and rotas are managed in a single mobile app that everyone uses so your schedules can be up to date before syncing to Zucchetti.
Connect everything in a few clicks, then see employee timesheets synced to Zucchetti. Our integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most: at 4pm on pay day.
— Richard Weeks, General Manager, Hunley Hotel & Golf Club