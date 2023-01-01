KATAMI Consultancy + Workforce.com

Scheduling
KATAMI Consultancy are certified Workforce.com partners, able to get you set up and running a business easier than ever before.
With a passion for all things hospitality, leisure, and retail, KATAMI Consultancy are experts in Project Management, SaaS Solution Consulting, and software sourcing. KATAMI partners with 30+ SaaS providers to recommend tailored software solutions for your business needs, ranging from HR & Labour Productivity to Inventory, POS, QR codes, and more.
Drawing on their first-hand experience from working in the hospitality industry, KATAMI Consultancy will help you elevate your business with through their expertise in project management, hospitality operations, human resources, and data analytics.
KATAMI Consultancy chooses partners who have the same passion, commitment and support as they do. By working closely with Workforce.com, they're equipped with the right solutions for your business.
— Martin Steenks, Franchise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands