Centegra Plus + Workforce.com

Centegra Plus is a cloud-based hospitality tech platform that gives you the freedom to deliver your digital plans, reduce costs, improve efficiencies and fully utilise data.
First established in 2002, we’ve seen how the hospitality industry has changed massively over the course of that time and we have changed with it. We were the first UK company to provide cloud-based POS solutions for this sector which is an achievement we are very proud of.
It allows you to consolidate multiple sales channels including POS, table ordering, click and collect, kiosk and delivery partners such as Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat. It also integrates with other POS platforms, eliminating the costly replacement of an existing POS system.
Real time inventory management includes ordering, deliveries, transfers and wastage as well as production planning and period-based reconciliations. The revenue management module tracks all payments, deposits including daily bank reconciliation, tips, petty cash, floats, and real time cash, tying it all up to with period-based reconciliation.
Centegra Plus provides complete management and reporting of all the key business activities. Have central control of products, pricing, special offers, modifiers and menu management, supported by automated central reporting and drag and drop analytics.
We work with partners who deliver the same high standard digital solution as we do. By working closely with Workforce.com, we ensure our clients have a solution that is bespoke to their business requirements.
