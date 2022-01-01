Back of House Consulting + Workforce.com

Back of House Consulting are certified Workforce.com partners, able to get you set up and scheduling staff quickly.

Work with people who know the industry

After opening and running a cafe in 2014, Nigel Grant discovered firsthand all that went into taming and running a hospitality business. He created Back of House Consulting to help other owners and managers take control of their lives and livelihoods.

Advice that's both practical and realistic.

From professional implementation to ongoing support, Back of House Consulting are committed to providing to the sound advice and security needed to move your hospitality or retail business forward.

Complete implementation and ongoing support.

Quick implementation is key, and Back of House Consulting handles both onsite & offsite work to minimise disruption. Post implementation support is their commitment to every project and is critical to shared success.

Closely partnered with the product team.

Back of House Consulting choose partners who have the same passion, commitment and support as they do. By working closely with Workforce.com, they're equiped with the right solutions for your business.

285 sites 7,000 employees

Case Study: "With Workforce.com we've saved 25-30 labour hours a week'"

"One of the big challenges they've solved for us is high labour cost. Stores that use Workforce.com can save between 25-30 labour hours a week. In euros that's saving €150-€160 per week per store."

— Martin Steenks, Frachise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands

