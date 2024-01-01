Resource Center

Shift Swap Request Form

Sometimes, employees need to make a change to their work schedule. Life happens. Shift swaps are the easiest way to accommodate these changes while also making sure there are no gaps in the schedule. When a shift swap happens, use this form to make sure all of the details are captured properly.

To swap shifts with a coworker, please complete this form and bring it to your supervisor for approval.

Employee Information

Name: _____________________________ Date: ___________________
Email: _____________________________ Cell Number: ___________________

Current Shift

Date: _________ Times: _________ Team:_________ Location: ________________

Requested Shift

Coworker Name: __________________________________ Cell: _________________
Email: ______________________________
Date: _________ Times: __________ Team:_________ Location: ________________

Reason for Swap:

_________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________

Approval/Denial (supervisor use only)

o Approved
o Denied

Supervisor Signature: ______________________________ Date: ____________

