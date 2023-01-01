Shift Bidding Software

Scheduling
Replace call-outs faster and prevent short staffing with automated, mobile-first shift bidding that engages staff and reduces admin work.
Alert staff via mobile app whenever
an empty shift is available.
View wage costs, qualifications, and
shift clashes for every bid.
Auto-schedule the right employee for the job while declining other bids.
Scheduling doesn’t exist in an ivory tower – so we built scheduling software that gives frontline staff a say in where and when they work. Easily fill open shifts, control your labor costs, and engage employees through a streamlined, all-in-one shift bidding process.
Dealing with call-outs and vacant shifts isn’t easy – but offloading some of the work to employees can make all the difference. Alert staff to open shifts and quickly fill them on a centralized, mobile-first system. Getting staff involved cuts down on the phone calls, emails, and texts managers need to make, improving overall frontline efficiency.
Keep timesheets flawless by automatically accounting for overtime rules, allowances, maximum work hours, and more. Tailor your requirements according to FLSA and state regulations, and receive real-time alerts to avoid class action lawsuits and DOL fines.
Control your labor costs with real-time visibility into wage and hour metrics for every bid. Review hourly rates, validation errors, and overtime potentials, to determine who gets the shift. Granular insight like this gives you more control over how you schedule staff, keeping you within budget and error-free.
Employees can view hours and potential earnings for every open shift they are looking to claim. Managers can even add bonuses to these shifts to further incentivize bidding. Transparency like this improves employee engagement and increases the likelihood of empty shifts getting covered.
To find out what kind of scheduling process works best for your business, request a quote via our pricing page.
Yes, in a way. Employees can request coverage for a shift and it is up to the managers if they want to accept or decline the request. If the manager accepts, they can then pick another employee to cover the requested shift. Or, the manager can open the shift up to a bidding process.
Not entirely. Managers still plan shifts and build schedules. They can, however, leave all the shifts empty if desired, allowing employees to bid on each one. In this way, employees do have the power to schedule themselves for their preferred shifts. But most of the time, bidding is just used as a way to streamline last-minute changes like call-outs and no-shows.
Yes! Right from their phone, staff can clock in and view timesheets for every shift. In fact, Workforce.com’s time clock is what makes its employee scheduling so effective. Managers can compare scheduled vs. actual hours worked on every timesheet to see where and when employees are deviating from their shifts.
Workforce.com drives profitability in a couple of ways. For one, it helps you fill empty shifts quickly so that you are never leaving revenue on the table due to understaffing. Secondly, its live wage and hour metrics help you determine the most cost-effective employees for the job; this prevents costly mistakes like accidentally scheduling someone who’s about to hit overtime.
TWorkforce.com is cloud-based, meaning you can access it from anywhere. Typically, managers conduct their shift scheduling via desktop, while employees can view open shifts and make bids through their mobile devices.
While a wide variety of businesses use Workforce.com, those in healthcare, retail, and hospitality are the most common. And since Workforce.com’s shift bidding is part of a larger workforce management, HR, and payroll ecosystem, it caters especially well to mid-sized and enterprise-level businesses in the 50-10,000 staff range.
As an HR technology focused on all your compliance needs, Workforce.com looks to reduce risk throughout the employee lifecycle. By automatically applying labour law templates to schedules, flagging timesheets for errors, and documenting things like incidents and attendance violations, the system keeps your business in compliance with all relevant labour standards, reducing your overall risk.