About this Webinar
Hosting sporting events, concerts, and everything in between, Operations managers are crucial in ensuring everything runs smoothly and attendees have the best possible experience.We are so excited to welcome Jim Mercurio, the Executive VP and General Manager of Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Jim is speaking with Business Consultant Beau Grzanich to discuss all things workforce management in the stadium/venue industry.
Agenda
Most common mistakes of poor staff management within the industry.
Top operation practices for meeting demand, retaining staff, and other scheduling and time & attendance issues.
Solutions to better manage and mitigate teams while keeping fan and attendee satisfaction high.