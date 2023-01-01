How to Lower Your
Team's Overtime Hours

About this Webinar

Operation managers are often sucked into the quicksand that are overtime hours; one of the top financial-drains of a business's labor costs. Ensuring your variable costs, such as overtime, are maintained and reduced as much as possible, is crucial for a company's long-term success.

Agenda

  • Misinformation around the expectation versus the exception of overtime hours.

  • Employee utilization rate formula and how to factor it into day-to-day operations.

  • Operational solutions surrounding overtime and scheduling.