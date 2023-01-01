Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
About this Webinar
Operation managers are often sucked into the quicksand that are overtime hours; one of the top financial-drains of a business's labor costs. Ensuring your variable costs, such as overtime, are maintained and reduced as much as possible, is crucial for a company's long-term success.
Agenda
Misinformation around the expectation versus the exception of overtime hours.
Employee utilization rate formula and how to factor it into day-to-day operations.
Operational solutions surrounding overtime and scheduling.