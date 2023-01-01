Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
About this Webinar
To mitigate call outs during the holidays is one of the most frustrating periods for HR and operation managers as they end up spending countless hours trying to staff according to foot-traffic and customer demand. We're bringing on the co-founder of Attendance Bridge Solutions Scott Witte to talk about best practices he's seen HR and upper managers implement to help lower employee leave and unexpected absences.
Agenda
Understanding the number one culprit behind callouts and how to resolve it.
Whether or not holiday-related call out policies may be right for your organization.
How to better utilize and communicate to your team this holiday season.