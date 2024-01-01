WOTC Software

Easily claim credit and reduce your tax liability

Over $1 billion in Work Opportunity Tax Credits are handed out every year. Earn more for your business with automated WOTC screening and reporting for eligible new hires.

Easily screen new hires for eligibility

Automatically submit WOTC forms

Track work hours and pay

File and receive tax credits

Get tax credit on:

  • Qualified veterans, up to $9,600

    Long-term Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), up to $9,000

    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient, up to $2,400

  • Ex-felons, up to $2,400

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, up to $2,400

    Residents in Empowerment Zones or Rural Renewal Counties, up to $2,400

What's Included:

  • Applicant Tracking

    Onboarding

    Time and Attendance

  • Time Clock

    Payroll

    Wage and Hour Reporting

our team today to get started.

Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC)?

The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a federal tax credit that incentivizes employers to hire individuals from specific target groups who face significant barriers to employment. This includes job seekers such as qualified veterans, ex-felons, and individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Who qualifies for the WOTC program?

The WOTC program targets several groups, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries, qualified veterans, long-term unemployment recipients, and designated community residents from empowerment zones or rural renewal counties.

How does an employer apply for WOTC for a new hire? What forms are needed?

Employers must complete IRS Form 8850 (Pre-Screening Notice and Certification Request) and submit it to their state's WOTC unit within 28 days of the employee's hire date. They must also submit the ETA Form 9061 (Individual Characteristics Form) to gather additional information about the new employee. Employers may also need to provide additional documentation, like a self-attestation from the employee.

How does Workforce.com request WOTC tax credit for me?

During the application process, we'll prompt applicants to check a few boxes to determine eligibility. From here, we'll complete the forms and send them to your state's workforce agency for review. No work on your end is needed!

How does my business receive the tax credits?

Workforce.com will track the hours and pay of all your WOTC qualified staff members to determine tax credit calculation. At the end of the year, you'll claim credits on your business's year end tax return.

