WOTC Software

Qualified veterans, up to $9,600
Long-term Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), up to $9,000
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient, up to $2,400
Ex-felons, up to $2,400
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, up to $2,400
Residents in Empowerment Zones or Rural Renewal Counties, up to $2,400
The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a federal tax credit that incentivizes employers to hire individuals from specific target groups who face significant barriers to employment. This includes job seekers such as qualified veterans, ex-felons, and individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
The WOTC program targets several groups, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries, qualified veterans, long-term unemployment recipients, and designated community residents from empowerment zones or rural renewal counties.
Employers must complete IRS Form 8850 (Pre-Screening Notice and Certification Request) and submit it to their state's WOTC unit within 28 days of the employee's hire date. They must also submit the ETA Form 9061 (Individual Characteristics Form) to gather additional information about the new employee. Employers may also need to provide additional documentation, like a self-attestation from the employee.
