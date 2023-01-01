Scheduling
Make sure maintenance happens, report safety issues, and take corrective action so you can keep your staff and customers safe.
Staff can take photos of safety issues on their mobile device and log them in the Workforce.com app. User-friendly, mobile-first software like this ensures potential hazards are immediately addressed and never forgotten about.
Assign employees checklists to complete for regular maintenance and safety inspections. Keep an eye on completion status to be sure you're keeping staff and customers safe, and save inspection records to build an audit trail to counter OHS lawsuits.
With safety notifications connected to team schedules, employees can reach out on time to the right manager whenever an incident occurs. Health and safety issues never get passed around or deteriorate from inaction.
Track incident and maintenance logs via dashboard by team and location to identify safety risk patterns. Visibility like this helps you take preventative action to stop incidents where they are most likely to occur.
Report on safety audits, maintenance inspections, and incident metrics on the same employee profile as Scheduling, HR, and Payroll. No more manually transferring data between systems to see workplace safety trends.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Incident Reporting
Maintenance Checklists
Safety Checklists
Maintenance Reminders
Proof of Completion
Mobile App
Safety Data & Analytics
Fatigue Management
Asset Management
Workforce.com is completely web-based, meaning you can access it anytime, anywhere, on any device.
Yes, you can easily bring any data from other HRIS systems directly into Workforce.com by API or CSV import.
We make software for shift-based, hourly workforces primarily in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and F&B. Our safety management module is typically used as a complementary piece to our scheduling, payroll, and HR systems. While anyone from a small business to a global enterprise can use Workforce.com, most of those using the platform range anywhere from 20-1,000 staff.
Our system helps frontline, customer-facing businesses build an engaging safety culture. Proactive safety professionals use our software solution for incident management and risk assessment at every stage of their operation. We help businesses build inspection audit trails, keep equipment up to standard, record workplace incidents, follow-up with safety issues, standardize PPE procedures, and more.
If near-misses and workplace hazards are standard at your business, OSHA is always around the corner. Workforce.com gives you the tools and automation to implement an effective risk management and safety program at your business. While never guaranteeing full OSHA compliance, safety management software can help HR identify the root causes of non-compliance and offer auditing workflows to combat them.
The best way to do this is by making your safety management easy to understand, access, and utilize. Real-time safety metrics, configurable reports, and leading indicators help streamline how workplace safety is ensured; this keeps employees engaged.
Workforce.com’s safety management performs some of the functions of EHS software but not all. The platform is narrower in scope, focusing primarily on performing audits, inspections, and incident reporting – the “HR” side of EHS. EHS management solutions, on the other hand, typically cover other areas such as sustainability measures, occupational health, and overall quality management.