Scheduling
Build schedules, optimise staffing levels, and manage labour costs.
HR
All your hourly workforce data in one place, from onboarding to scheduling.
Shift Management
Build weekly shift plans and schedule the right employees to cut down on labour costs.
Applicant Tracking
Post job listings, track candidate pipelines, & integrate with paperless onboarding.
Time & Attendance
Track hours worked, generate timesheets, and monitor labour costs in real time.
Task Management
Organise and track tasks every hour of every shift.
Performance Management
Increase retention, report on productivity, and schedule reviews.
Forecasting
Use AI to guide staffing levels based on sales, foot traffic, and more.
Employee Engagement
Get real-time feedback, identify issues, and take action.
Hospitality
Operations
Over Staffing
Retail
Human Resources
Prevent Call Outs
Healthcare
Stories
Check out how other businesses found success using Workforce.com.
Implementation & Launch
Discover how Workforce.com implementation unlocks the results you want and the adoption you need, all at the perfect pace.
ROI
See the returns you’ll get from an automated and more efficient hourly workforce.
About Us
We make software for shift-based workforces.
Partners & Integrations
Connect Workforce with platforms such as payroll, POS, HR, and more.
Webinars
Expert advice on making the best decisions for your company.
Articles
Read the best practices on how to run your workforce.
We get it, now might not be the right time. Feel free to watch some demos below or reach out at: 773.459.9371 to find out more.
Labor Forecasting
Import demand data, assign staffing ratios, and schedule staff more accurately in one system
See Demo
Building Schedules
Create fast and accurate schedules with templates, staffing ratios, and shift swapping.
Shift Swapping
Replace call-outs faster and prevent short staffing with automated, mobile-first shift bidding.
Communications
Send 1:1 messages and important company announcement directly to the phones of your hourly staff.
Hiring
Stay ahead of employee turnover with in-store applications, previous applicant pipeline, and automatic screening.
Onboarding
Automatically prompt new hires to submit their personal info. No more paper forms or delayed start dates.
HRIS & Documents
Eliminate manual entry with paperless onboarding, employee self-service, and documents.
Manage Performance
Send 1:1 messages and important announcements directly to staff. No more paper forms.
Stop manual updates by capturing time punches, availability, PTO, breaks, and call-outs in one system.
Timesheet Approvals
Quickly find, adjust, and approve missing timesheets and pay staff accurately in half the time.
Employee Self-Service
Reduce HR’s workload by giving your employees an app where they can update personal details.
Payroll Processing
Run payroll in minutes with automated adjustments and incomplete timesheet reminders.