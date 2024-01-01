Human Resources

Retain your best staff. Stop being short staffed.

Track engagement, manage performance & attendance, and process payroll so you can run your whole employee lifecycle in one system.

Book a call
Get started

8,134 + reviews

"When it comes to human resources, Workforce.com has really streamlined things for our employees, our managers, and our administrators across all levels."

– Nicole Grube, HR Partner at LIVunLtd.

Prevent burnout & turnover

  • Collect regular feedback and identify wider trends to understand the root causes of turnover. Use this data to run targeted initiatives that you know will actually increase retention.

Stop absenteeism

  • Track attendance with a points system to identify patterns in late arrivals and no shows. Address these issues head on, before you find your workforce consistently short staffed.

Get new hires working right away

  • Paperless employee onboarding lets you capture new hire details, sending the information straight into HRIS, Scheduling, and Payroll. No more chasing down and re-entering documents last minute to get staff ready for their start date.

Enforce safety standards & avoid lawsuits

  • Incident reporting and maintenance checklists keep your workplace safe for both staff and customers. Maintain a paper trail with safety reporting so you don't have to worry about OSHA audits or lawsuits.

Always pay your staff accurately & on time

  • Automatically calculate pay differentials, overtime, and breaks on timesheets so they're good-to-go before payroll. All of this makes hourly payroll just as straight forward as salaried.

What's Included

  • Want to learn more about a specific feature?

    Book a call

  • Scheduling

    Scheduling

    Labor Forecasting

    Communications

  • HR

    Applicant Tracking

    Onboarding

    HRIS

    Performance

    Engagement

  • Payroll

    Full Service Payroll

    Time & Attendance

    Wage & Hour Automation

Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.

Book a call
Get started

Want to see it in action?

Get a demo