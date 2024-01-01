Scheduling
Prevent unnecessary overtime, benchmark teams & location costs, and address issues in real-time.
"The ability to dive deep into revenue and labor costs has been phenomenal. There really is no comparison - Workforce.com has definitely been a lifesaver."- Christine Kavic, CFO at Lake Elsinore Storm
Scheduling to forecasted demand ensures managers always schedule the right number of staff. This way, you can prevent overstaffing and avoid overtime while increasing your sales per labor hour.
Monitor wage costs, sales, and performance metrics in real-time, for every shift, across all teams and locations. This visibility helps you work with managers to correct performance issues as soon as they pop up.
Automate wage & hour law calculations for payroll and keep a detailed audit trail. You can rest assured that you won't be underpaying staff and opening up yourself to lawsuits.
Track performance, labor costs, and staffing levels to identify gaps in your workforce. Use this data to understand where additional capital is needed to increase headcount and profitability.
Incident reporting, maintenance checklists, and safety reporting ensure your workforce follows health and safety regulations; this way, you can prevent OSHA lawsuits and penalties.
