Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HR
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Benchmark performance, manage labor costs, and increase staff retention all in one system.
"The decision to go with Workforce.com was an easy one. The return on investment has been quite obvious - it has been a game changer for us.” - Brian Buccino, CEO at LIVunLtd.
Track completed tasks by team and location so you know important priorities have been delegated and implemented. That way, you can significantly reduce execution risk.
Monitor labor costs, sales, and performance metrics in real-time, for every shift, across all locations and teams. This visibility helps you work with managers to correct performance issues immediately.
With demand-based scheduling, you can make sure your managers only schedule how much staff they really need. That way, you can prevent unnecessary overtime, and increase your sales per labor hour.
Track employee sentiment and identify wider engagement trends so you can quickly address the actual root causes. You'll be able to increase average staff tenure and reduce the impact of short staffing.
Post company announcements and then make sure they've been viewed with read receipts. Share important info with your hourly workforce without using facebook groups or texts.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Scheduling
Scheduling
Labor Forecasting
Communications
HR
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Payroll
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.