Here's a sample job description for a Personal Care Assistant that you can use within your organization. Feel free to download and modify this template to suit your internal needs.
A Personal Care Assistant (PCA) provides essential support to individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses, or elderly clients in need of assistance with activities of daily living. This role involves helping clients with personal hygiene, toileting, ambulation, and other daily tasks, ensuring their comfort, safety, and well-being. Working in in-home settings or care facilities, the PCA acts as a caregiver by promoting independence while delivering compassionate care. This personal care assistant job description highlights the need for strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail, and the ability to collaborate with a care team to meet the needs of the client.
Hiring a new personal care assistant? Struggling to maintain employee records? Find an easier way to manage staff.