Job Summary

A Medical Technician plays a critical role in healthcare settings, performing laboratory tests and procedures that aid in the diagnosis and treatment of patients. Working under the supervision of a medical technologist or laboratory manager, the Medical Technician handles medical equipment, analyzes bodily fluids and tissue samples, and ensures accurate test results. This position is essential for the smooth operation of clinical laboratories and effective patient care. The role involves tasks such as preparing samples, conducting routine laboratory tests, maintaining medical records, and supporting healthcare providers with treatment plans.

Responsibilities

Laboratory Testing

Perform routine laboratory tests on blood samples, bodily fluids, and tissue samples.

Analyze body fluids and tissues to detect abnormalities.

Conduct phlebotomy and prepare specimens for examination.

Equipment Operation and Maintenance

Operate and maintain laboratory equipment, including microscopes, cell counters, and automated analyzers.

Calibrate and troubleshoot medical equipment to ensure accurate test results.

Specimen Collection and Handling

Collect and handle blood samples and other specimens, following proper protocols.

Ensure specimens are properly labeled, stored, and transported to maintain integrity.

Data Management

Record and analyze test results using laboratory information systems.

Maintain medical records and compile test results for doctors' offices and other medical professionals.

Requirements and Skills

Strong knowledge of medical technology, laboratory safety, and infection control procedures.

Proficiency in operating and maintaining medical equipment.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy in performing tests and recording data.

Strong interpersonal skills to work effectively with healthcare professionals and patients.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements