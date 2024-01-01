Job Summary

A Medical Assistant plays a vital role in healthcare facilities by providing essential support to physicians and the healthcare team. This job title bridges the gap between patient care and administrative tasks, ensuring efficient operations in a medical office. A Medical Assistant handles a range of clinical and administrative duties, from preparing examination rooms and treatment rooms for medical procedures to updating medical records. They assist healthcare professionals with clinical tasks like drawing blood, performing EKGs, recording patient vital signs such as blood pressure, and maintaining patient medical histories. They also handle administrative tasks, including scheduling appointments and answering phones.