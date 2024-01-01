Job Descriptions

Medical Assistant

Here's a sample job description for a Medical Assistant that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Summary

A Medical Assistant plays a vital role in healthcare facilities by providing essential support to physicians and the healthcare team. This job title bridges the gap between patient care and administrative tasks, ensuring efficient operations in a medical office. A Medical Assistant handles a range of clinical and administrative duties, from preparing examination rooms and treatment rooms for medical procedures to updating medical records. They assist healthcare professionals with clinical tasks like drawing blood, performing EKGs, recording patient vital signs such as blood pressure, and maintaining patient medical histories. They also handle administrative tasks, including scheduling appointments and answering phones.

Responsibilities

1. Clinical Duties

  • Measure and record patient vital signs, including blood pressure, pulse rate, and temperature.
  • Assist physicians with physical exams, medical procedures, and minor surgical procedures.
  • Prepare and sterilize medical instruments and equipment for examinations.
  • Perform clinical tasks like drawing blood and phlebotomy, conducting basic lab tests, and performing EKGs.
  • Assist with updating patient medical histories and patient records.
  • Administer medications or vaccines under healthcare professional guidance.

2. Administrative Duties

  • Update and maintain electronic medical records (EHRs) with accurate patient information.
  • Schedule appointments and handle phone calls efficiently.
  • Assist in billing, coding for insurance forms, and processing insurance claims.
  • Provide basic health information to patients and families.
  • Ensure the accurate completion of administrative tasks.

3. Patient Care

  • Educate patients on treatment plans, dietary guidelines, and medication schedules.
  • Provide emotional support and help patients feel at ease in healthcare facilities.
  • Follow up with patients regarding test results and further consultations.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven work experience as a Medical Assistant or in a similar medical field role.
  • Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) or a similar credential is required.
  • High school diploma or equivalent and completion of a medical assistant program.
  • Strong medical terminology knowledge and excellent communication skills.
  • Proficiency with electronic medical records and computer skills.
  • Excellent time management and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to prioritize clinical and administrative duties.
  • Attention to detail and a patient-centered approach.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or equivalent.
  • Medical Assistant certification (e.g., CMA) required.
  • CPR and Basic Life Support (BLS) certifications are advantageous.
  • Previous years of experience in a clinical setting are preferred but not mandatory.

