Job Descriptions

|

Maintenance Technician

Here's a sample job description for a Maintenance Technician that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Summary

A Maintenance Technician is essential for ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of an organization's facilities and equipment. This job title involves performing routine maintenance tasks, troubleshooting and repairing mechanical systems, and ensuring compliance with safety standards. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently or as part of a team. Responsibilities include maintaining mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems, performing preventative maintenance, and responding to maintenance issues promptly to minimize downtime.

Responsibilities

Perform Routine Maintenance

  • Conduct regular inspections of buildings and equipment.
  • Perform preventative maintenance on mechanical systems, HVAC systems, and electrical systems.
  • Lubricate, clean, and replace parts as necessary to maintain equipment in good working condition.

Troubleshoot and Repair

  • Diagnose mechanical issues and determine appropriate solutions.
  • Repair or replace defective parts in various systems, including plumbing systems, electrical systems, and HVAC.
  • Use diagnostic tools and equipment to identify and fix issues.

Facility Upkeep

  • Ensure that the building's interior and exterior are well-maintained.
  • Perform minor construction tasks such as carpentry, painting, and drywall repair.
  • Maintain landscaping and ensure that grounds are clean and presentable.

Safety and Compliance

  • Ensure compliance with all safety standards and environmental regulations.
  • Maintain accurate records of maintenance activities and repairs.
  • Monitor and control maintenance inventory, ordering parts and supplies as needed.

Emergency Response

  • Respond promptly to emergency maintenance requests.
  • Provide on-call support as needed to address urgent issues outside of regular working hours.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven experience as a Maintenance Technician or in a similar industrial maintenance role.
  • Strong knowledge of mechanical, electrical wiring, plumbing, and HVAC systems.
  • Proficiency with diagnostic tools, power tools, and maintenance software.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Ability to read and interpret technical manuals, blueprints, and other documents.
  • Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively with co-workers and supervisors.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Physical stamina and manual dexterity to perform manual tasks and lift heavy objects.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or GED equivalent; technical diploma or certification is a plus.
  • Vocational training or apprenticeship in a relevant field preferred.
  • Relevant certifications (e.g., HVAC certification, Electrical certification) are advantageous.
  • Previous years of experience in maintenance or a related field is preferred but not mandatory.
  • Valid driver’s license may be required.

Hiring for a new role? Struggling to maintain employee records? Find an easier way to manage your workforce.

See More ➜