Job Summary

A Maintenance Technician is essential for ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of an organization's facilities and equipment. This job title involves performing routine maintenance tasks, troubleshooting and repairing mechanical systems, and ensuring compliance with safety standards. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to work independently or as part of a team. Responsibilities include maintaining mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems, performing preventative maintenance, and responding to maintenance issues promptly to minimize downtime.